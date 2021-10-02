Childhood obesity numbers are on the rise and health experts are worried the pandemic has caused those increased rates

MACON, Ga. — Childhood obesity is an ongoing problem and health experts are worried the pandemic has caused those increased rates.

The pandemic has impacted children in so many ways, including academically, socially, and physically.

We spoke to a pediatrician about ways parents can help keep their kids healthy and in shape.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 14% of children ages 2 to 5, 18% of children ages 6 to 11, and 20% of kids ages 12 to 19 struggle with obesity.

Pediatrician Dr. Lance Slade says he's noticed an increase in weight gain during the pandemic -- on average, about 15 pounds.

"A lot less kids playing together, a lot less kids being outside where they're getting that running time or the exercise they're used to, and sometimes being alone or with devices, and sitting there distracted eating, more and more of that, we've just seen a lot of weight gain," said Slade.

Ruth Langlois from Houston County says she noticed her daughter gained some weight during quarantine.

"When we took her back in for her 8-year-old checkup, she had actually gone ahead and increased on her weight, but not increased on her height, and so just seeing where she was at and knowing that the doctor was concerned made us want to go ahead and be concerned," said Langlois.

Langlois decided to take action. She and her family started a diet plan. She says her children's health is a priority.

"We really had to look at, as a family, about making sure that we weren't doing kind of the sugary foods and salty foods, and really getting back to kind of more of a green sort of healthy eating," she said.

Dr. Slade says family plans can actually be more beneficial.

"Let's go to the track near at a nearby school or something, and even if it seems hard to run, maybe we'll run the straight parts and walk the curves on the track, and if we do it together as a family, a lot of times, you have more success," he said.

Dr. Slade says having three good meals a day and avoiding snacks after dinner can be helpful. Additionally, avoiding too much screen time and exercising one hour per day is ideal.