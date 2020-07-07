Thomas Moore, the former longtime principal of Perry Middle School, died Monday after a battle with COVID-19.

PERRY, Ga. — Chances are if you ever met Coach Thomas Moore, you were greeted with a warm smile and you instantly became a friend. In fact, the man affectionately known as "Big" seemed like he knew just about everyone wherever he went.

A career educator, Thomas Moore planted his roots early in coaching the game of football, mentoring thousands of young men along his journey. After he retired from education, he went back to the game he loved, working as the director of football operations at Perry High School with longtime friend Kevin Smith.

“He’d done a lot the 3-4 years we’ve been together here at Perry High School. He’s done a lot of things for our young people behind the scenes that nobody even knows about and he just wanted to be a part of it, you know?“ says Smith.

Moore's love for student athletes didn’t stop just stop in Central Georgia. He volunteered working with GHSA sports during their championship events alongside colleague Robin Hines.

“You know, there’s never a guy who had more one-liners or corny jokes, anything like that. He just had a passion for people and for kids,“ explains Hines. “We’ve been immersed in this COVID-19 thing for a long, long time, and then something like this hits close to home and makes you think, but I’ll tell you, there’s never been and will never be another one like Thomas 'Big’ Moore.”

Moore started his career teaching in 1986 before he entered the administration realm, partnering with many colleagues along the way, including Alfreda Hall, who tag-teamed with Moore for 15 years at Perry Middle and also later in Jones County.

“He’s the type of person that always put others ahead of himself,“ says Hall. “He may come off as a very stern individual. However, he had a very tender heart. We'll truly miss him and, without a shadow of doubt, he was a man who was loved by many and a man who left his mark on many and definitely left his mark on my life and my family life -- that we'll never be able to erase.”

To his sons, Tommy and Andy Moore, he was just "Dad," and they say his legacy will forever remain through them and the lives that he touched.

Tommy explains, “We could not go anywhere in the entire country without running into someone he knew. I’m serious. Nationwide, everywhere."

His younger brother Andy notes, “Just the way he treated every single human being. Every time he had an encounter with somebody, everybody was treated the same. I guess you don’t see that in everybody anymore. Sometimes people will be 'uppity,' but he treated everybody the same.”

On Wednesday, July 7, visitation was drive-through style at Watson Hunt Funeral home in Perry, and Thursday morning June 8 at 10 a.m. Funeral arrangements will take place at Southside Baptist Church in Warner Robins.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.