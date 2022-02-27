A microdistillery could soon open in downtown Macon, if the Bibb zoning board approves

The first phase of the project will include distilling whiskey, gun, vodka and rum on-site. Mash from two local breweries will be used to make the liquors.

MACON, Ga. — Whiskey enthusiasts in Central Georgia may soon be able to taste test some craft whiskeys made right here in downtown Macon.

On Monday, Macon-Bibb’s Planning and Zoning commission will discuss whether to allow a micro distillery to open on 2nd Street. According to the application David Thompson submitted to the board, the property will be turned into a distillery with a tasting room open to the public, if approved.

The first phase of the project will include distilling whiskey, gun, vodka and rum on-site. Mash from two local breweries will be used to make the liquors.

Phase Two will include placing a 500-gallon stripping still in the facility, which would allow the company to create a signature whiskey that will be barreled and stored on-site.

The board will also discuss whether a re-entry home for former prisoners will be allowed to open on Cavalier Drive.

In July, the board told the owners of the building at 4528 Cavalier Dr. they had to wait at least six months to discuss rezoning again.

The executive director of the board at the time, Jim Thomas, said the state requires two public hearing and a decision within three months after that for this type of rezoning.

One of the partners in the proposal, Bob Fickling, told the Center for Collaborative Journalism they planned to house eight men who served time as non-violent offenders.