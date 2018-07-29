Today, we starting chipping away at some of the humidity. You should notice an even bigger change by tomorrow morning! Look for this pattern to remain through Friday. We return back to normal for the weekend with rain chances and humidity both returning to the forecast.

Tonight... Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Friday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Monday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Wednesday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the low 90s.

© 2018 WMAZ