'A miracle happened': Gray Dairy Queen announces $80K raised for the children's hospital in Macon

All of the sales will be donated to the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.

GRAY, Ga. — Folks across Central Georgia made a miracle while treating their taste buds Thursday.

The Dairy Queen in Gray and stores across the Macon area celebrated the 17th Annual Miracle Treat Day, and Friday, the Gray location announced that they raised $80,000 in a single day. All of those sales will be donated to the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital.

The Gray Dairy Queen announced the successful result in a Facebook post Friday evening.

"Because of YOU, Gray, Ga …… A MIRACLE HAPPENED right here in our hometown!! Over $80,000.00 raised in a single day for the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Hospital! We LOVE #OURTOWN !!!" the post said.