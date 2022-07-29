'It's the opportunity of a lifetime' Two new principals are ready to lead in Wilkinson County

These two Wilkinson County schools are starting the year under new leadership.

WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Wilkinson County Primary and Elementary schools are starting school fresh under new leadership. The former primary and elementary school principals retired last year.

Now they're welcoming two new principals who as turns out goes way back. They were both in the band together back when they were students.

"I've known Ms. Stephens for a long time. We both collaborate well together, so we are on the same team here. We both have our own responsibilities but also know how to work together," said Tremayne Hall.

Wilkinson County Elementary School principal Nicole Stephens and Wilkinson County Primary School principal Tremayne Hall are excited to be the new principals for the connected schools in Wilkinson County.

"I am just so blessed and honored that Wilkinson County has given me this opportunity. It's the opportunity of a lifetime and one that I take seriously," said Nicole Stephens.

The two bring a lot of educational experience.

"Well, I've been in education for 25 years. I've been a teacher for 11 years, and I've been an assistant principal for 14 years, and this is my first year as a principal, said Stephens.

"This is my 18th year in education. The last seven years, I've been an assistant principal. Four years at Wilkinson County High School and three years in Emanuel County," said Hall.

They say their focus this year--- building relationships with faculty, staff, parents, and students. In addition, they are emphasizing the importance of recovering from the pandemic, especially since this is the first year students district-wide are back in school 100% since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Together the principals bring 43 years of education! So while it's a new beginning for them as principals in their schools, they have plenty of experience to draw from.