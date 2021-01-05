'A part of us': 25th Pan African Festival of Georgia held in Macon

If you missed the event on Saturday, you can attend on Sunday.

MACON, Ga. — Hundreds of people were at the Macon Coliseum parking lot Saturday afternoon for the 25th Pan African Festival of Georgia.

Those in attendance got to enjoy watching traditional African dance performances, musical acts, food, vendors and much more.

Some of the items for sale included t-shirts, jewelry, and African soaps.

People also got the chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine on the spot from Scott's Health Mart pharmacy.

Two sisters who went to the festival together shared why they thought it was important.

"It is just something that is a part of us, it is just something that needs to be out there for us to attend, just to show our heritage, our culture, it is just part of our history," said Kimberly Walker.