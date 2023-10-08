A pedestrian was killed after a SUV struck and killed him near downtown Macon. Here's what we know

A man was struck and killed by a dark SUV in the 1,000 block of Riverside Drive near downtown.

MACON, Ga. — A Macon man is dead Thursday night after being struck by an SUV near downtown Macon, according to a press release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say it happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive.

A 67-year-old man was standing in the center turn lane when a dark-colored SUV rammed into him and kept driving northbound on Riverside Drive, the sheriff's office said.

While they do not know the exact type of car that hit the man, they think it may be a Chevy Tahoe with damage on its front end, the press release said.

When authorities arrived, they transported the man to Atrium Health Navicent where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff. They say that the man's next of kin have not yet been notified.

The situation is still under investigation and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that information could change as the investigation moves forward.

If you have any information about the crash, you are asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

