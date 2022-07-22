'A prince of a gentleman': Central Georgia civic leader Jack Steed dies at 91

Steed helped found the Museum of Aviation Foundation and volunteered at the Houston Medical Center.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folks in Warner Robins are mourning Jack Steed, a veteran and longtime community leader.

Steed died Thursday at 91.

He was on active duty in the U.S. Air Force for 33 years and retired at Robins Air Force Base. While in service, he was the senior-most advisor to the general.

Jack was very involved in the community, including with the Air Force Association and the Rotary Club of Centerville. He helped found the Museum of Aviation foundation and volunteer clinic at Houston Medical.

June Lowe’s husband was in the Air Force at the same time as Jack. They’ve known him for over 35 years.

“There's not much in town that he didn’t touch,” Lowe said.

Eddie Wiggins also knew Jack well.

“He was an extremely loyal, caring, quality member of the community,” Wiggins said. “I admired him and he was always a gentleman and as kind as he can be to anybody.”

George Slappey, who worked with Jack, knew him for 19 years.

“Jack was a prince of a gentleman,” Slappey said. “He loved his family, he loved his country, and he just was known to practically everyone in Warner Robins.”

A park in his name, Jack Steed Park, is located near Leverette Road and Corder Road in Warner Robins. The Central Georgia United Way has a Jack Steed Lifetime Achievement award in his honor.

The McCullough Funeral Home has set Steed's arrangements for August: