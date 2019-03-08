MACON, Ga. — Some people love running, notching several half-marathons or full marathons in a year. It's admirable, but a race this weekend in Macon's Ingleside Village was created specifically for those... not as athletically inclined.

Race director and Society Garden manager Brad Evans says they wanted to put on an event where everyone could get involved, including the kids.

"Who wants to run a full 5K? We decided to have a 0.5K which is .31 miles," he said. "It's a race for the every man, that's what we're calling it."

That one-third of a mile is basically one city block, and on Saturday night at 7 p.m., folks will start at the Society Garden and race to the Karsten & Denson Hardware store and back.

Registered -- err, runners -- get a free slice of pizza from Ingleside Village Pizza after they put in the hard work.

IVP owner Tina Dickson says this is all a lot of fun, but anything that brings folks into the village is a bonus.

"It's the oldest shopping center in Macon and we get forgotten with downtown and the revitalization they've got going on there, but we've been here longer and we need people coming here," she said.

Proceeds from the race will go towards a more welcoming sign at the front of the village.

"It's a sad sign. It's the first thing you see when you come into the village and it's been there in disrepair and it needs some help," Dickson said.

"It's been there a long time and you can tell it's been there a long time," Evans added.

The race theme is 80s workout gear, and there will be prizes for 'Best Dressed' and 'Laziest Runner.'

If you're trying to sign up for the VIP package, it's too late, but what would it have included?

"We have a few people that are going to be riding in golf carts and just yelling at people who are running," Evans said.

Of course those VIPs riding in the golf carts might be in the running for the laziest runners trophy.

Evans says they've had almost 300 people sign up for the race and they've gotten a lot of interest on Facebook, so if you come Saturday night you may want to take an Uber because parking is limited.

Evans says they hope to raise a couple thousand dollars, which won't be enough to replace the sign, but they will put that money together with other Ingleside events this year like the mimosa festival.

It's $10 dollars to do the race at 7 p.m. Saturday. That gets you the race and admission into Society Garden to check out the 80s cover band McFly.