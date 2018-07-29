Scattered showers and storms are back in the forecast for Monday afternoon and evening. We will remain hot with highs in the low 90s. The rest of the week will trend cooler and wetter. Showers and storms are likely both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It's not until we get in to next weekend that we start to return to our typical summertime pattern.

Today... Partly sunny. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Tonight...Partly cloudy. Few storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday Night....Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms likely. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms likely. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers/storms possible. Lows near 70.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night...Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows near 70.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. A few storms possible. Highs near 90.

Sunday Night...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

© 2018 WMAZ