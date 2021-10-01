'A shortage of homes': Houston County sees boom in housing market

Tina Inman says it's a seller’s market right now -- many people looking to buy are having a hard time because supply is low yet demand is high.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The region’s housing market seeing a big boom right now, especially in Houston County. According to the Central Georgia Multiple Listing Service, over the last year 4,471 residential homes were sold with realtors across the region – 2,914 of them were sold in Houston County.

Tina Inman is a realtor at Fickling & Company. She says this thriving market started heating up during the pandemic and keeps growing.

“There's a shortage of homes available in Houston County,” said Inman.

She says it's a seller’s market right now and many people looking to buy are having a hard time because supply is low, yet demand is high.

Caly Hess bought her Bonaire home in May.

“I was in the market to move but we weren't rushing, but then this house fell on the market. My realtor brought me in the same day, we fell in love with it, we put our offer in that day because he had warned us that most houses were going for more than asking and were disappearing within 48 hours,” said Hess.

Hess says when she was online -- every house had at least six offers at once. She says Georgia was one of the most scarce markets.

“Our house actually ended up pricing considerably higher than what it was initially. We have a few friends that ended up having to pay over what they anticipated paying for asking,” said Hess.

Kim Hacker recently moved from Michigan. She bought her Warner Robins home in June.