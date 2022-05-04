'A surprise, for Heaven's sakes': Storm damages Warner Robins subdivision

Several pinecones and downed branches cover Stathams Landing subdivision, but much more damage took place on the Southern Landings Golf Course.

Example video title will go here for this video

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Storms tore through most of Central Georgia Tuesday, and they hit the Stathams Landing subdivision in Warner Robins pretty hard, damaging several homes.

We went to the neighborhood's golf course to check in with people who were home when it happened.

Several pinecones and downed branches cover the Stathams Landing's subdivision, but much more damage took place on the golf course.

Tuesday afternoon's storm snapped trees, ripped roofs, and threw branches everywhere.

Police cars and fire trucks dispersed through the neighborhood to check out the damage.

In another part of the subdivision, the storm created a gas leak, forcing first responders to evacuate the area.

"You know, it was just really loud. Lots of wind and lots of rain," Todd George said.

George was home with his kids when he heard Robins Air Force Base's sirens.

"We are lucky the base was here because it has sirens here and we can hear it easily. We're blessed with that and having the phone alerts, having those ready to go," George said.

His family lives alongside the Southern Landings Golf Course, where most of the damage took place. He says trees missed their home by a few feet. Now, they're just surveying the damage.

"Everybody seems good, and the nice thing is you see all the neighbors coming out to help everybody out, and that's really great. Great community around here and we're lucky to have it," George said.

Wynanne Hilliard came home to the damage.

"We were just fortunate to have a house closer to the ground, to not have a house involved in the twisting of the twister," Hilliard said.

But some of her neighbors weren't as lucky. She says some of them won't be able to get into their home for a long time.

"The street, the houses across the street, some of them, have completely lost their roofs. I don't know how long some of these residents will be without a home. It's just so sad and a surprise, for Heaven's sakes," Hilliard said.

"We obviously weren't ready for it, that's for sure," George said.

A couple of hours after the damage was done, the sun came out and neighbors came out to help one another clean up the mess.