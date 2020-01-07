'A twist to your traditional facial experience': New open-concept facial spa comes to Warner Robins

The facial bar has an "open concept," meaning services are performed in an open setting.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A new facial bar is open for business in Warner Robins.

Glow Facial Bar has an "open concept," which means facial services that are traditionally done in a private back room are performed on the salon's main floor in an open setting.

Julie Patel is a part owner and manager at Glow.

"Our open-concept facial bar brings facial services out of the back room and on to the center stage," Patel said.

People can stop by to get services like facials, chemical peels, waxing or brow and lash extensions. All services are performed by licensed professionals.

“A new twist to your traditional facial experience,” the website says.

Patel says she and her sister developed the idea for Glow after her sister moved to Warner Robins three years ago.

"She wanted a place that would fit her busy schedule as a pharmacist, but still have quality and efficient service," Patel said. "Going to Atlanta every month for a pricey half-day spa retreat wasn’t something she was interested in doing."

The facial bar is located at 810 GA 96 suite 1200 and it opened last month. Patel says they’ve received plenty of support from the community so far.

"We have been blessed to have so much support from the community. It has truly been an amazing and humbling learning experience thus far," Patel said.

Glow is limiting service to up to two clients inside at a time and all clients are serviced at least 7 feet away from each other. It’s all in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We also disinfect all equipment and seating before the next client as well as new sets of gloves before each client. All our staff members wear masks and gloves at all times," Patel said.

To schedule an appointment, folks can call 478-359-3200 or book online at theglowfacialbar.com

