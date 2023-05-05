"A union is not in the best interest of the company or our employees": Blue Bird releases statement on vote

The Fort Valley bus company says some workers' statements in 13WMAZ's story were inaccurate.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Blue Bird corporation has released a statement on an upcoming union vote at their Fort Valley plant, taking issue with some comments made by workers.

Blue Bird workers are scheduled to vote on May 11 and 12 on whether to join the United Steelworkers’ union.

More than 2,400 people work there, making it Peach County’s largest employer by far.

Blue Bird says they normally don't comment on internal matters.

However, spokeswoman Julianne Barclay wrote to 13WMAZ saying some of the workers' comments in our April 28th story were wrong.

For example, a complaint about workers' time off.

Barclay told us they're all entitled to 10 vacation days a year from the day they are hired, plus 14 paid holidays.

She says the company attendance policy penalizes workers only for unexcused absences.

Barclay's statement also says the company's pay is higher than that for similar businesses in nearby counties.

It also stated that Blue Bird works to limit overtime hours. She says they'll require workers to work longer hours only if there are no volunteers.

Finally, the company statement took issue with workers' safety complaints.

She denied that Blue Bird's roof leaks or that fire alarms don't work.

Barclay wrote Blue Bird has spent more than $3 million in the past two years on fixing and improving their Fort Valley plant.

And about the upcoming vote, Barclay wrote, in part:

*We believe that leadership and team members talking directly with one another is the best way to create a positive work environment and achieve our goals of quality, productivity and increased opportunity and rewards for every team member. Although we respect and support the right for employees to choose, we do not believe that Blue Bird is better served by injecting a labor union into our relationship with employees.”

Here is the company's complete statement:

"Blue Bird normally does not comment on internal matters; however your report on WMAZ Channel 13 was inaccurate in many respects.

For that reason, we want to provide actual factual details that clarify the issues raised in the report.

1. Employees’ desire to unionize –The fact is that under the law when 30% or more of the employees petition for an election, the NLRB sends the petition to the company. Blue Bird received such a petition from the NLRB. Blue Bird believes that employees should have the right to vote in a secret ballot election to determine whether or not to unionize. The company entered into a stipulation with the union to hold a secret ballot election to allow employees to vote. Only after the employees secret ballot vote will anyone know if a majority of the Blue Bird team want a union. To suggest or infer that the majority of the Blue Bird employees desire a union will only be known after the votes are counted. To suggest otherwise is inaccurate. Blue Bird believes most employees do not desire a union at the Blue Bird facilities.

2. Vacation & Time off – In the interview Ms. Thomas claims Blue Bird employees are only entitled to two vacation days after five years of service and get another two after eight years of service. This is also an inaccurate statement. Blue Bird employees are entitled to 10 vacation days (80 hours) plus 14 paid holidays per year, from the day they are hired. Vacation days are prorated if an employee starts employment in the middle of the calendar year. Employees receive an additional 2.5 vacation days (20 hours) after 5 years of service, and 2.5 more additional vacation days (20 hours) after seven years of service. This is above the market average for paid vacation holidays of employers in the four county surrounding area. Blue Bird employees are also entitled to 5 more unpaid days time off beyond the statutory minimum required by law.

3. Attendance – Blue Bird has an attendance policy in which employees accumulate “points” only for unexcused absences. Absences may be excused if employees notify the company before the absence occurs, and, if the absence is for medical reasons, the employee presents reasonable documentation of a legitimate medical appointment. Employees are subject to termination after accumulating a total of six points – that is six unexcused absences without acceptable documentation. In addition, 1 accumulated point drops off from an employee’s attendance record for every full quarter of employment without an unexcused absence.

4. Work Schedule & Pay – Blue Bird’s average starting wages and total average wages exceed the market average for similar employers in the four county surrounding area. We make every effort to limit work days to eight hours per day, and always fill required overtime first with volunteers and only secondarily if there are insufficient volunteers.

5. Safety – Ms. Thomas’ statement that rain leaks into the building is not accurate. In fact, Blue Bird has spent over $3 M in facility improvements and repairs since July 2021, including repairing the roof of the facility to eliminate leaks for the safety of our employees. The fire alarms are fully functional and appropriately maintained in all of our facilities. We take the safety of our employees most seriously, and it is the number one priority at our work facilities.

While you may not have received it prior to finalizing your story the following statement has been provided upon media requests for comment:

For nearly 100 years, Blue Bird has supported thousands of middle-Georgia employees as well as the communities where we work and serve. In all that time, we have remained union free.

At Blue Bird, we believe that leadership and team members talking directly with one another is the best way to create a positive work environment and achieve our goals of quality, productivity and increased opportunity and rewards for every team member.

Although we respect and support the right for employees to choose, we do not believe that Blue Bird is better served by injecting a labor union into our relationship with employees. During the pending election campaign, we have voiced our opinion to our employees that a union is not in the best interest of the Company or our employees, but we have respected the rights of our employees and the USW at all times."