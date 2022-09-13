'A very sweet, innocent girl': Monroe County supports family of 'Mighty Madeline'

People in Forsyth are showing support by hanging purple ribbons, dancing, and fundraising to help the family.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — People in Monroe County are remembering the life of a 9-year-old girl who died after a battle with an inoperable brain tumor.

They called her "Mighty" Madeline Monroe Sanders, and people in Monroe County joined together to support her fight to live.

Now, they're remembering her spirit.

"She was a very sweet, innocent girl. She was gone way too soon," says Nick English.

Madeline died Friday, September 9 from her battle with inoperable brain cancer.

Now people in Forsyth are showing support by hanging purple ribbons, dancing, and fundraising to help the family.

"In a small town like this, you need to help out your neighbor," says English.

Back in January 2020, people came together for what they called "Mighty Madeline Monroe Day."

English says Georgia Bob's BBQ is bringing it back in her honor.

"It's hard to find somebody that actually cares for you, and [is] on your back, and picking you up when you get knocked down, so it's just nice to have somebody like that around here," says English.

Bulldog Nutrition has been showing their support since they opened in 2021 when they created their Madeline Monroe tea.

Madeline chose the flavors and colors of the tea herself last year.

Jessica Bates, Bulldog Nutrition owner, never met Madeline, but says she had to help out.

"I have heard so many good things about her from the community, and she just seemed like such a sweet girl, and we wanted to help as best we could," adds Bates.

She hopes to continue helping one tea at a time.

"Our hearts are with the family, and all of of our prayers as well, and we hope that we can help them just a little bit with any teas that are sold from now on out," she says.

Georgia Bob's Forsyth and Macon locations will hold a fundraiser on Friday, with part of the proceeds going to the Sanders family funeral and medical expenses.

Her family will hold a celebration of life service Saturday, September 17 at Rock Springs Church in Milner at 2 p.m.