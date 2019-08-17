DUBLIN, Ga. — 10-year-old Takeia Croft folds laundry. This is not just a pesky chore, it's actually her job as "laundry supervisor."

"Her role is to make sure as a household, we have clean towels, clean washcloths," says Takeia's boss, and also her mom, Shaketha McGregor.

The job wasn't handed to her -- she had to apply and seal the deal in an interview.

"A way to educate your children and have fun with it at the same time," McGregor.

All three of her kids applied for their jobs at home. Then, McGregor shared her creative idea on Facebook, and what came next was shocking.

"Comments from Japan, Trinidad, Canada, Africa. Jamaica, all over the world," says McGregor.

The picture next to the "Now Hiring" sign for her kids explaining her idea took off. The post got over 150,000 likes, more than 100,000 shares, and almost 30,000 comments.

"I did not expect it to go viral, and for it to go as big as it did in such a short amount of time," says McGregor.

Not even a week later, McGregor was reaching lives all over the world.

"I was still in shock. I was like, 'Wow,'" says McGregor.

McGregor has endured many obstacles. She battled cancer, her mother had a stroke, and McGregor took care of her. She was homeless and lost all her belongings in a fire.

"I had a lot of moments of being depressed. Some days, I just would take longer showers just so I could cry a little bit longer," says McGregor.

The best part -- she overcame them all.

"Prayer. I am a woman of faith, and that's the only thing that really kept me going, besides my children, and my mom and dad. I have a strong support system," says McGregor.

It's a fun way to get chores done, but also a way to reach her kids.

"When they're faced with difficulties that they are equipped with some kind of way to better manage their money, and have that value to work."

A kitchen manager, a lead housekeeper, and a laundry supervisor -- they may just be kids, but they earned those titles, along with the rewards that come with it.

