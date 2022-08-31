AAA predicts more Central Georgians traveling this Labor Day weekend

AAA Spokesperson Montrae Waiters says that nationwide, they predict travel will be up by 10% from last year.

MACON, Ga. — Get ready to see a lot more traffic as Labor Day Weekend starts Thursday.

She says most of these people will be traveling by car, like Alan Collier.

Starting Wednesday, Collier and his wife began their two-day drive from Ohio.

"We're going to St. Augustine, Florida," Collier says.

While on vacation, Collier is looking to explore nature.

"We happen to be birdwatchers," he adds

Usually, Collier stays home for Labor Day, but this year, things are different.

"COVID pushed us into retirement. It just got too stressful to deal, now we are traveling. This is our third trip this year," he says.

So far, the trip has been good.

"There was a little bit of traffic where there was a couple of accidents, but other than that, it hasn't been bad," says Collier.

Waiters says people travelling by car will actually be catching a break compared to their earlier summer travels.

"The good thing for drivers that will be hitting the road, and probably more economical, is going to be gas prices, so, hey, hit the pumps, fill up. It's not going to hurt your pockets," she says.

Waiters says gas prices started dropping in June and have continued to fall.

"Our gas prices are actually down $2.13," she says.

But she says before hitting the road, you should check more than just your gas gauge.

"Getting your tires checked, making sure you have the right tire pressure, making sure your battery is working correctly, making sure all your fluid levels are there," she says.

AAA also recommends packing an emergency kit, including:

spare tire and tire jack

flares and reflectors

jumper cables

first aid kit

tool kit

flashlight

cell phone and charger

masks and sanitizer

snacks

water

Collier says when they travel, they always pack extra things like lawn chairs and coolers.

After a break at the rest stop, the Colliers headed back on the road.

Waiters says Thursday will be the busiest day of travel, so hit the road as early as possible on Thursday. If you get a late start to the day, you should wait to travel until after rush hour.