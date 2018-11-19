MACON — We're just days away from Thanksgiving and before you dive into some turkey, you have to get to your destination first.

More than 50 million Americans are going to be traveling for Thanksgiving this year, so here are some things you need to know to make sure you don't spend your holiday in a traffic jam.

"We're heading to Savannah for a day trip, and coming back here for Thanksgiving," Lindsey Morse said.

Morse is one of the 1.7 million Georgians that AAA says are getting on the road for Thanksgiving.

"You can see the seeds of congestion being sowed, later on, it's going to get kind of exciting," Morse said.

The worst time to travel is Tuesday between 5-7 p.m.

"Travel-wise, you are going to have a lot of people on the road. Thanksgiving is a major holiday when people want to get out and actually see their family, and follow different rituals they do year-round," Yotoy McCoy said.

McCoy, who is with AAA, says this will be the busiest Thanksgiving travel weekend since 2005.

"This particular Thanksgiving; the economy is a little bit stronger, (the) labor force is a little better, people actually want to go out and spend money, they have the time and energy to spend with their family," McCoy said.

And before you pack your bags and hit the road, you're probably thinking about gas prices. AAA says the average price for gas across the state is going to be $2.44, down slightly from past weeks.

"Traveling for Thanksgiving will be pretty much lower than gas prices we have seen before," McCoy said.

If you're taking to the sky, you'll want to arrive earlier than normal allowing extra time to move through Atlanta's airport Tuesday through Sunday.

"About 113,000 travelers here in Georgia will be traveling by plane," McCoy said.

The best days to travel are Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

While some get ready to battle traffic, Morse says they are less worried about the traffic and they are keeping their focus on the food.

"He loves the turkey, we're getting a bigger turkey this year, because he ate all the turkey last year," More said.

Before you leave, AAA recommends making sure your car's oil, coolant levels, tire pressure, and engine are all squared away so you have a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

