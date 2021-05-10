Aaron Kirkland, a junior at Buford High School, was killed in a car accident Monday night, Gwinnett Police confirmed.

BUFORD, Ga. — The Buford community is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The details surrounding the accident were not yet made available and police said the investigation is ongoing. A school official said Kirkland was returning home from a YoungLife event when the accident happened.

"The Buford family is hurting today at the loss of one of our wrestlers," the team wrote on its Facebook page. "Our hearts and prayers go out to his family."

Buford head wrestling coach Tom Beuglas said they were scrambling after they learned what happened, trying to figure out how to tell the other children

"I wanted them to hear it -- the wrestlers -- to hear from me, you know, with social media and things that new spreads fast and most of them I think didn't know anything," he said. They called a meeting to notify them.

The school also provided counselors for the students.

"It's one of those things you're never ever prepared, I mean, it's upsetting with anybody, but it's even you know harder when it's a young kid with their whole life in front of them," Beuglas said.

Our thought and prayers go out to the Kirkland family and everyone involved in our program. One of our family was fatally injured in a car accident last night. Aaron Kirkland was a junior. He placed 4th in state last year. He was loved and will be missed by all. pic.twitter.com/bMLRihwYdZ — Buford Wrestling (@bufordwrestling) October 5, 2021

Kirkland placed fourth in the state finals last year, competing in the 195-pound weight class, the coach said.

Beuglas said Kirkland was a "natural" since he started wrestling in the 9th grade.

"He comes from a very supportive family, and was one of the most well-liked members of our team, he could get along with everyone," Beuglas said.

He said the young man had been training all spring and summer to prepare for the upcoming season.

In a statement, the district said they were saddened to hear the news of Kirkland's passing. They said he attended Buford City Schools since kindergarten.

"Our high school administrative team and counselors are working with the students and faculty this morning in dealing with this tragic news," they said.

A family member sent 11Alive an online fundraiser that was created to help with memorial service expenses.