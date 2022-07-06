Vacant house goes up in flames in west Macon

Fire Chief Shane Edwards says no one was injured, though the fire damaged the attic of home next door.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — An abandoned house in west Macon burned down Tuesday afternoon and damaged a neighboring home.

Fire Chief Shane Edwards says it happened on Lilly Avenue, and that the home was fully engulfed when they arrived.

Firefighters are still at the scene working on hot spots, but there is no danger to people in the area.

Edwards says no one was injured, though the fire damaged the attic of home next door.

Neighbor Jarvais Jones told 13WMAZ lots of kids play games in the abandoned home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.