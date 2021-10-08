Johns Creek Police said they responded to a shots fired call at a residence near the school.

Johns Creek Police said they responded to a shots fired call at a residence in the area. The situation made some parents and students nervous given its proximity to campus.

"This is only the second day of school today," said parent Casey Catlett, as she thought about what her 6-year-old son, Beckham Catlett, experienced.

“Not knowing any more details had me even more panicked," she added.

During that time, Beckham was supposed to be running around the playground. The school exercised caution by getting the children to safety.

"Everybody starting running for the halls and going in the room and hiding in the closet and locking the doors," said Beckham.

He added they stayed there for over an hour.

"When I found out about helicopters and SWAT, I really had my heart sinking," his mother said.

However, the person allegedly firing shots wasn't on the campus.

Johns Creek Police Sgt. Tyler Seymour said when they arrived at the home near the school, they spoke to the person who called 911. The caller said there was a person inside shooting outside of the house.

"We made a perimeter search of the house and were able to secure the individual inside to where we don’t have a threat outstanding and we coordinated with the school for the students' release," Seymour said.

"Due to the close proximity of the Abbotts Hill Elementary School, we did send our officers to the school to go ahead and lock down the school at that time," Seymour said.

Beckham had his teacher nearby, gave everyone an unplanned tutorial on what to do.

“She told us to breathe," he said.

“Some of them were crying.” he added.

His mother praised the school and the police department for their protocols and for emailing and calling every few minutes to let the parents know they were safe.