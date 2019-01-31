FORSYTH, Ga. — UPDATE, 11 p.m.:

The Monroe County Sheriff's office say the driver of a white 2019 Toyota Corolla was at a stop sign on Industrial Park Drive. The driver could not see the Highway 41 because of buses turning right on Industrial Park Drive.

She pulled out and was hit by a bus driving straight down Highway 41.

Assistant Superintendent Jackson Daniel said the intersection can be busy during school zone hours.

"It's a very heavily populated area in the mornings and the afternoons. It is a school zone so there are flashing warning signs," Daniel said.

The wreck involved students from Mary Persons High School and Monroe County Middle School. Daniel said the students were put on a separate bus and taken to the Monroe County Hospital. The schools alerted parents about the incident.

Monroe County School District

Daniel said all the students returned home with their parents Thursday afternoon. He said the school system is pleased with how the situation was handled.

"Probably a little before six everybody was on their way home and I just don't think we could ask for anything better," Daniel said. "In this day and time, things like this are practiced and rehearsed and then when it really happens it all goes smoothly."

Both the driver of the Toyota and the bus are OK and out of the hospital. Daniel said the bus driver plans to be at work on Friday.

-------------

