About 30 Monroe County students were treated and released Thursday after a bus versus car accident.
The district says it happened Thursday afternoon at Highway 41 and Industrial Park Road.
They say both high school and middle school students were on board, but none of the students were seriously injured.
Superintendent Mike Hickman praised first responders for their quick response in aiding the students and both drivers.
They say the wreck remains under investigation.
