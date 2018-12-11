The Stacey Abrams campaign filed a federal lawsuit Sunday against active Secretary of State, Robyn Crittenden, and the Board of Elections of two Georgia counties after a nearly week-long battle in the governor's race.

RELATED: Abrams campaign pushes for provisional ballots to be counted in continuing governor's race

This comes after Governor Nathan Deal declared Brian Kemp the Governor-elect of Georgia on Thursday.

RELATED: Brian Kemp steps down as Secretary of State after declaring victory in Governor's race

In a press call Sunday afternoon, the campaign said they filed the lawsuit against the Board of Elections in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties in regards to counting provisional and absentee ballots.

The suit specifically names Gwinnett and DeKalb counties, but also asserts claims against a class of defendants comprised of various Superintendents and Boards of Elections in every county (159) in the State of Georgia.

The Abrams campaign says they discovered around 5,000 uncounted votes on Saturday and claim there are errors in election data statewide.

The suit seeks two types of "declaratory and injunctive" relief.

The first is to seek acceptance of certain absentee ballots-- specifically to restore the votes of at least 1,095 qualified electors in Gwinett County who properly submitted absentee ballots by November 6, 2018 and had them arbitrarily and unlawfully rejected by Gwinnett due to missing or insufficient information requested in the elector oath.

The second injunctive relief relates to provisional ballots. The Abrams campaign is requesting that counties be allowed to accept and verify provisional ballots until November 14, 2018 at 5:00pm.

To read the entire lawsuit, click here.

RELATED: Stacey Abrams' campaign starts 'provisional ballot chase' phone bank

The campaign said the race is still too close to call and that the Secretary of State's numbers cannot be trusted.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the campaign said they need at least 19,383 votes for a recount and 21,727 votes for a runoff.

Looking forward, the campaign said they want every vote counted and the process not to be rushed.

RELATED: Abrams campaign suggests legal challenge to results a possibility

© 2018 WMAZ