AC Pup, Central Georgia's mascot for animal rescue, dies at 13

AC Pup became the face of animal rescue efforts in Central Georgia over these last 13 years.

People are remembering a beloved pet celebrity Friday morning after the sad news of his passing.

Rescue workers discovered AC Pup abandoned and nearly frozen to death as a tiny 4-week-old puppy.

After a few months of care and love, he grew up to be the mascot for the animal rescue organization Central Georgia Cares.

AC died Thursday after 13 years of making public appearances and drumming up support for rescue efforts and no-kill shelters.

He met thousands of school students through the years as he spread his message of caring for animals and the importance of spaying and neutering pets.

Overnight tributes and memories poured in on AC's Facebook page.