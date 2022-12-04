Academy for Classical Education student accused of making online threat

The school says they were notified by the FBI about a threat made against the school and its students.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The head of north Macon’s Academy for Classical Education (ACE) says the FBI identified a student who made an online threat against the school.

Laura Perkins, the principal and CEO at ACE, sent an email to parents Tuesday with more information.

She says the FBI notified the school of a threat made against the school and its students. Investigators traced the threat to a student through their IP address.

They searched the school and found the student in a bathroom stall with a hammer and box cutter.

So far, there’s no word on possible charges or disciplinary action against the student, who was not named.

Perkins urges parents to monitor their kids’ social media and report any concerns to the school.