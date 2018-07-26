August is almost here and school hallways will soon be packed with students.

Over at the Academy of Classical Education, they have more to look forward to than just the first day of school.

This will be the first year they have a senior class.

RELATED: Here's how you can donate to Operation Back to School

13WMAZ's Nicole Butler went to talk with one student about her journey through ACE and what this final year means to her.

Looking back through history, Zamina Donaldson thinks back to five years ago when she started her first day at ACE.

"I've come a very, very long way... a long, long way. I was so nervous. I hated it. I remember like eighth grade year I cried in the car because I didn't want to go here," Donaldson said.

Donaldson says the academic atmosphere took some getting used to.

"In seventh grade I didn't do anything, I'm going to be honest. When I got here in eighth grade it was really hard for me because I hadn't been doing any work for an entire year and I was getting by making straight A's," Donaldson said.

Donaldson said she had to push herself to maintain her high GPA.

"I'm glad I stuck it out. I think it was worth it because I've developed a work ethic I didn't think I had before," Donaldson said.

Now she will be going down in history as a part of ACE's first senior class.

Donaldson says so many memories were made, from yearbook photos to her first prom.

PHOTOS: First Day of School Throwback

The memories continue to stack up.

Social studies teacher Sharon Ferrel says the seniors have more fun-filled surprises to look forward to every month.

"The seniors will even get the opportunity to paint their own parking spaces to leave their mark on the school," Ferrel said.

They'll even have a class trip to New York.

But the day everyone is looking forward to is graduation.

"I anticipate that this will be a very emotional year not just for the students, but for all of their teachers, because we've watched these students since they were in eighth grade," Ferrel said.

Ferrel says the year is looking bright for Donaldson and the rest of her class, and she can't wait to see what the future holds.

Donaldson says she hopes to go to Savannah College of Art and Design next fall to major in photography and film.

© 2018 WMAZ