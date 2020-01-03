PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — An accident on I-75 North in Peach County is blocking lanes Sunday evening.

According to the Peach County Sheriff's Office, it happened near exit 146.

At this time, the sheriff's office says southbound lanes are cleared, but northbound lanes are still blocked. At least one car was involved in the wreck.

Deputies say it happened in the Byron area, and the Peach County Sheriff's Office is assisting at the scene.

Georgia 511, a website run by the Georgia Department of Transportation, says the wreck is expected to be cleared by 8 p.m.

13WMAZ has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

