MACON, Ga. — UPDATE: 6:46 p.m.

Sergeant Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it was a two-car accident.

One car was trying to change lanes on I-75 South, when it hit the other one.

Williams says at least one car overturned, and there were only minor injuries.

Original Story: 6:24 p.m.

An accident on I-75 South in Bibb County blocked all lanes Sunday evening, according to Georgia 511.

The website, run by the Georgia Department of Transportation, says the accident is near North Pierce Avenue.

Georgia 511 says it's expected to be clearing up now.

13WMAZ has reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office for more information.

This is a developing story; we will update it as more information becomes available.

