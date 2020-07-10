Fatal accident involving pedestrian blocks all lanes on Georgia 247 in Houston County

This is a developing story.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An fatal accident involving a pedestrian has blocked all lanes on Georgia 247.

According to a Facebook post by GDOT West Central, the accident happened on Georgia 247 southbound at Green Street.

Around 8 p.m. the Houston County Sheriff's Office received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, according to Captain Ronnie Harlowe.

The sheriff's office is working on the scene.

No names have been released.

The estimated time of clearance is 12 a.m.