Fatal accident involving pedestrian blocks all lanes on Georgia 247 in Houston County

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An fatal accident involving a pedestrian has blocked all lanes on Georgia 247.
According to a Facebook post by GDOT West Central, the accident happened on Georgia 247 southbound at Green Street.
Around 8 p.m. the Houston County Sheriff's Office received a call that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle, according to Captain Ronnie Harlowe.
The sheriff's office is working on the scene.
No names have been released.
The estimated time of clearance is 12 a.m.
