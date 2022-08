According to GDOT the accident will be cleared by 9 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation has reported an accident on I-16 West between GEICO and the downtown Macon exit.

Eyewitnesses say a trailer separated from a semi-truck. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Traffic is already backed up at least 3 miles, according to the GDOT website.

They anticipate that traffic will be cleared by 9 a.m.

13WMAZ will update with more as we gather information.