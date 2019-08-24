An accident involving a tractor trailer is causing traffic in Monroe County, according to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency.
The post says I-75S, south of Rumble Road, is backed up.
The agency says to avoid the area.
The post also says there are "lots" of crashes along I-75.
According to Sheriff Brad Freeman, there are also two lanes blocked off near exit 178 on I-75N due to an accident involving an expedition.
Freeman says one person is injured, but the injury is not life-threatening.
13WMAZ will update this story as more information is available.
