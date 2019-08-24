An accident involving a tractor trailer is causing traffic in Monroe County, according to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency.

The post says I-75S, south of Rumble Road, is backed up. 
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency
Monroe County Emergency Management Agency, Forsyth, Georgia. 7,277 likes · 386 talking about this · 2 were here. If you have questions, comments or concerns, please contact Director Matthew Perry at...
Facebook |Aug 01, 2019

The agency says to avoid the area. 

The post also says there are "lots" of crashes along I-75.

According to Sheriff Brad Freeman, there are also two lanes blocked off near exit 178 on I-75N due to an accident involving an expedition.

Freeman says one person is injured, but the injury is not life-threatening. 

13WMAZ will update this story as more information is available.

RELATED: Monroe County sheriff makes boy with terminal illness honorary deputy

RELATED: 'Good, Christian people:' Monroe County elderly couple dies in fire

RELATED: UPDATE: Macon man dies after motorcycle accident