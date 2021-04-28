10 Central Georgia counties had complaints stemming from the 2020 election.

MACON, Ga. — It's been almost six months since the historic November 2020 election, and here in Georgia, the state is still investigating reports.

Out of the more than 90 complaints across the state, 10 of them came from Central Georgia counties. Two of them came from Macon-Bibb.

"We do and try our very best to make sure things are done accurately, efficiently, and transparent," says Macon-Bibb Board of Elections supervisor Jeanetta Watson.

She says the two complaints of a ballot drop box and buying votes were made by the public.

"They said that we were not listed as the respondents, so we didn't get notification, so I'm not really sure what the issues were about, or who made the whatever accusations they were. I don't have any of the information or any of the case data or correspondence," she says.

Watson adds that people going straight to the state is common.

"The public and the community do have the right to report directly to the secretary of state without coming through their local elections board," she says.

Andy Holland with the Houston County Board of Elections says two of the county's three complaints were also reported by the public.

He says those two were a voter registration problem and illegal compensation to voters, but he says the board of elections did report the third one.

"One that is on there is about a voter who photographed his ballot when he was voting," he says.