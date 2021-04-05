Accused Bibb County deputy killer faces new charges after 2nd Monroe County jail fight

It’s not the first time he’s been hit with additional charges as he awaits trial for killing Deputy Christopher Knight.

FORSYTH, Ga. — Albert Booze, the man accused of murdering a Bibb County officer and assaulting Monroe County officers in jail, is facing an even longer list of charges after he allegedly slapped an officer last week.

According to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office incident report, it happened at the jail on Halloween night. It says a deputy was called around 11:30 p.m. after Booze was seen hitting a kiosk in his cell block with a tray.

The report says the deputy asked Booze why he did that, leading Booze to hit them on the left side of their face. The deputy tackled and hit Booze in the face as he “resisted attempts to secure his arms and hands.”

The report concludes by saying the sheriff’s office will be seeking warrants against Booze for battery on a peace officer, three counts of obstruction, and two counts of interference with government property.

It’s not the first time he’s been hit with additional charges as he awaits trial for killing Deputy Christopher Knight.

Booze also fought with deputies at the jail back in September, according to a report. In that case, he allegedly told deputies he needed to get out of his cell before he killed his cellmate.