Accused shoplifter hits two patrol cars in multi-county chase on Gray Highway

The man allegedly stole $1,200 worth of power tools from Home Depot and was driving in a stolen car.

GRAY, Ga. — A man was arrested Thursday after a shoplifting call in Macon led to a multi-county car chase.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to the Home Depot on Presidential Parkway for a shoplifter, but they had already left the scene before deputies arrived.

While deputies were at the Home Depot, loss prevention told them another man had just stolen $1,200 of power tools. They left the store and caught up to the man on Eisenhower Parkway near I-475.

The sheriff’s office says the man did not stop and tried to drive off, leading deputies on a chase into Monroe County and Jones County.

Jones County investigators say the driver was going down the wrong side of Gray Highway near Highway 18 before crossing over the median and hitting a patrol car. A second patrol vehicle was hit as the driver tried to get away a second time.

The man – identified as 49-year-old Stephen La of Hinesville -- was found to be driving in a stolen car, and deputies recovered the power tools.

La is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, aggressive driving, felony theft by taking, and felony shoplifting.