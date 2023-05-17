ACE Academy's Ms. Amy Lowe is rewarded as My Teacher is Tops honoree

This science teacher's class is always ready to hop into a fun experiment.

MACON, Ga. — Even though we're only halfway through the month of May, a second grade class at ACE Academy in Macon off New Forsyth Road, wanted to give their beloved teacher Ms. Amy Lowe whose birthday is in June, an early birthday surprise.

Our Junior Journalist Kayden Carraway was invited to the surprise party as the class also wanted their teacher to know how much they truly enjoyed being in her class this year.

Students know that Ms. Lowe can be kind, funny, but also stern and tough. That didn't stop them from making and decorating a bunch of birthday cards for their teacher recently while she was out.

The kids at ACE really feel lucky about having Ms. Lowe as a teacher because even though as second graders they still get to partake in cool science experiments such as dissecting owl pellets or finding the spot in the room with the most germs!

The students in Lowe's class had a countless number of things to say about their cool teacher including Nihan Patel, he said, "Thank you for being my teacher, thank you for everything you've done to make this year shine. I love when you make everyone smile, I know you love everyone. You're my favorite teacher."

For Ms. Lowe, she simply loves teaching, and truly being able to get up every morning and come teach her kids every day. For the last thirteen years she's been teaching and exploring the why with her students and most importantly in a fun way!

Lowe says it is all about personal connections, she says "The biggest thing is just building relationships with students, getting to know them on a personal level. It's what makes my job so fun, is getting to hang out with them all day."

Even students' parents feel fortunate enough to have Ms. Lowe making a difference in their children's lives as she's a phenomenal communicator and even gives parents a glimpse into the daily activities in her classroom.

This science teacher really goes above and beyond for her class!

Congratulations, Ms. Lowe!

