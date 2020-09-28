Student being called a hero after keeping family safe during house fire

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A Tampa Bay student is being called a hero after he helped his family escape from a house fire.
Pasco County Schools said Greyson, an Achieve Center at Richey student, woke his brother up during a fire at their house and made sure they got out safely.
His heroic acts don't stop there.
Greyson went back inside the home to save his family's dogs, Pasco County Schools said.
Deputy Chief Darling from the New Port Richey Fire Department stopped by Greyson's class to congratulate him and give him some cool gear.
Right now, the two brothers and their mom are living at a motel. The school district said they are in need of household supplies, clothes, and food.
Anyone who can help this hero and his family are asked to reach out to his principal Chris Clayton at cclayton@pasco.k12.fl.us.
