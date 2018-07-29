We'll see scattered showers with a few embedded storms again tomorrow. By Wednesday and Thursday we trend dry and sunny with highs in the low 90s.

Tonight... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday...Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Tuesday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Small rain chance, mainly south and east. Highs near 90.

Wednesday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday...Mostly sunny. Highs near 90.

Thursday Night... Partly cloudy. Lows near 70.

Friday... Mostly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs near 90.

Friday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Saturday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Sunday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday Night... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Lows near 70.

Monday... Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs in the upper 80s.

