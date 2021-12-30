Human rights activist seeks retrial in Washington County fatal Tasing case

Eurie Martin was tased and died on a country road in Washington County in July 2017.

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. — Gerald Rose, the president of the New Order National Human Rights Organization, is upset and demanding a retrial for the three former Washington County deputies accused of murdering Eurie Martin.

Martin was tased and died on a country road in Washington County in July 2017. Deputies Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott were fired and later charged with his murder.

Judge H. Gibbs Flanders declared a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked on a verdict. Now, it’s unclear if the case will go to trial again.

Rose said Thursday the Martin family is very disappointed in the district attorney’s lack of communication after the trial.

“This thing has been delayed too long and when they said mistrial, I said it's just another delay, another excuse. These people are free, but you know the Eurie family is crying every day. They said, ‘Mr. Rose, we need your help.’ So, I am trying to help, but you know, I can't do it by myself,” said Rose.