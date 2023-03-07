Actor, comedian Mike Epps could face charges after bringing loaded handgun to Indianapolis airport

Police spoke with Mike Epps, who told them he was in town for a show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and forgot the handgun was inside his backpack.

INDIANAPOLIS — Actor and comedian Mike Epps could face charges after bringing a loaded handgun to the Indianapolis International Airport Sunday morning.

A spokesperson with the airport shared the firearms investigation report with 13News, confirming the incident.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on March 5, airport police officers responded to a firearms investigation at a security checkpoint for a possible firearm inside a backpack.

Police spoke with Epps, who told them he was in town for a show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse and forgot the handgun was inside his backpack.

According to the report, police found a .38 Special Airweight revolver, loaded with four rounds of Hornady .38 special ammo, the spot in the cylinder with the firing pin was empty.

Police then seized the handgun.

The spokesperson with the airport confirmed Epps was not arrested in connection to the incident.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office told 13News the incident is under investigation to determine if charges will be filed.