Actors remind Macon of Rosa Parks' legacy in Re-enactment performance downtown

MACON, Ga. —
On Saturday, actors reminded Macon of the namesake behind Rosa Parks Square in downtown on what would have been the civil rights icon's 110th birthday.
They took the audience back to December 1, 1955 in Montgomery Alabama, recreating the iconic moment when Rosa Parks refused to give up her bus seat to a white man.
Her courage sparked a successful boycott of buses in the city, and that boycott was led by a then-newcomer to Montgomery - Martin Luther King Jr.
The re-enactment was part of the 'Freedom in the Park' event in downtown this morning.
It was written and directed by Lanita Pless King, and performed by Theater Plus Corp, Royal Luv Creation, and Hayiya Dance Theatre.