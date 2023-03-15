Woman allegedly impersonating GBI officer, shows up at Acworth couple's home

Chad Lavinge and his wife said the woman appeared late at night at their home on Falcon Shores Court.

Example video title will go here for this video

ACWORTH, Ga. — An Acworth couple is thankful for their doorbell camera after a woman showed up at their home allegedly impersonating a Georgia Bureau of Investigation officer.

"She didn't look like a GBI agent. This lady was not put together. There was no identification being shown," said Chad Lavinge, the resident of the Acworth home.

He and his wife, Stevie, said she appeared late at night at their home on Falcon Shores Court. They said their son first noticed the woman "come in hot" as she drove through their driveaway.

They said they did not answer the door, but watched and spoke to the woman through their Ring Camera.

"Too many 'what ifs' were going through our mind so our best bet was to just not answer and let her go away," Chad added.

The woman is still on the loose, but a Cobb County judge signed a warrant for her arrest.

In the warrants obtained by 11Alive, it appears the woman has reportedly been involved in multiple incidents.

The warrant described how she appeared at the Lavinge's home reportedly asking if a family by the name of the "Cowarts" lived there. They advised the woman no one by that name lived there.

She told the couple that she was alleged with the GBI looking for the Cowart family and walked off, according to the warrants.

The Lavinges also stated it appeared the woman had a holster on her.

Warrants also stated officials were able to get the woman's identity from previous incidents in Dallas, Georgia.

The warrant said she allegedly "made threats to go hunting for trophies for her wall and then made declarations against the Cobb County Police, Kennesaw Police and Cobb County Jail." These allegations were reported to the Dallas Police Department.

The woman is being accused of impersonating an officer which is a felony offense, warrants revealed. The GBI told 11Alive they are aware of the allegations.