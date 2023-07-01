South of Chattahoochee River now closed due to E. coli levels from sewage spill at Roswell park

11 miles of the river had previously been closed Saturday from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to Johnson Ferry. The entire south end of the river is now closed.

ROSWELL, Ga. — After a sewage spill showed elevated E. coli levels in the Chattahoochee River Friday, officials closed the entire south end of the river on Sunday after already issuing a partial closure.

11 miles of the river had previously been closed Saturday from Johnson Ferry to the East Palisades-Whitewater Creek area. Sunday's closure extended from the Chattahoochee Nature Center to all downstream sections.

The shut down of part of the river stems from a sewage spill at Willeo Creek Park in Roswell. The move is being described by officials as precautionary and at the recommendation of health officials to assess the contamination. It will be completely off-limits for people to use.

Park leaders explained that BacteriAlert program, which is a partnership between the park, Chattahoochee Riverkeeper and the U.S. Geological Survey, found conditions consistent with an ongoing sewage spill above Willeo Creek Park. Water quality tests received Friday were deemed unsafe for recreation by EPA standards, a news release reads.

Elevated levels of E. coli levels can lead to health concerns with common symptoms manifesting as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and fever. Children, the elderly or people with a weak immune system could see more severe symptoms.

River officials did not say whether the closures would last through the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

"As the park and Chattahoochee Riverkeeper continue monitoring and testing for water quality, additional closures may be implemented if E. coli levels reach dangerous levels in other parts of the river," officials said in a prepared statement.

People can check the closure status here.