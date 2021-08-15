'I'm going to miss him so much': Grieving mother says she was tracking her son via GPS at time of fatal crash

Sonia Barragan said her son was a cancer survivor and spent five years of his life in the hospital battling the disease.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — In Port Arthur, 17-year-old Adrian Castellanos was killed when he crashed into a tree just off Memorial Boulevard, late Friday night.

Sonia Barragan, Castellanos’ mother, said her only child was just days away from his 18th birthday when he died.

“He was a part of my heart and soul, and now he is gone,” Barragan said. "I just don't know what my life will be like without him in it. He gave my life purpose. Everything I did was for him."

Castellanos was on his way home from Seoul Food in Port Arthur, where he worked as a busser since April 2021. Barragan said she was tracking him via GPS, but when the tracker showed that his car suddenly stopped, she knew something was wrong.

When Barragan arrived at the scene, she said it was already too late because she noticed no one was being pulled from the car.

Castellanos graduated from Bob Hope High School in June 2021 and was taking classes at Lamar State College Port Arthur, Barragan said. Castellanos planned on going to Texas A&M University at Galveston, and his goal was to become a marine biologist.

“He was such a good boy,” the grieving mother said. “Never gave me any grief at all, and I'm just going to miss him so much.”

Barragan worked two jobs to be able to pay for Castellanos’ college, so he could get closer to achieving his dream, she said.

“That's all I ever wanted in my whole life since I had him, was just for him to have everything he's ever wanted and be happy,” Barragan said.

Barragan said her son was a cancer survivor and spent five years of his life in the hospital battling the disease, eventually beating it twice. Barragan said she is reeling after losing her son and is leaning on friends and family to get through this difficult time.

"Thank you to everyone that was involved in Adrian's upbringing and who welcomed here in Texas," she said.

Barragan asks anyone who would like to donate anything in her son’s honor to donate to either the University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital in Oakland, CA or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Adrian Castellanos, 17, died Friday night in a Port Arthur crash 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3