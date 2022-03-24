Advertising conflicting gas prices is illegal in Georgia

In Georgia, gas stations must give customers the advertised price of gas.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Drivers across Central Georgia are seeing some changes in gas prices, but they need to know that the prices advertised on the gas station sign must match the price on the pump.

Anne Mackenzie says she was running her usual errands at Kroger, and with a gas station right across the parking lot, it made sense to fill up there.



"I came here because the gas price was $3.59 as it's shown right there, so I knew I was going to get 10 cents for shopping at Kroger, so when I came out, I thought it was going to make $3.49 at the pump," she said.

But the 10 cents she believed she'd save by making the stop turned out to be too good to be true.



“I pumped my gas at $3.69 and I got 10 cents off my Kroger card and it was $3.59 like it's advertised at $3.59 today. Unfortunately, they didn’t give me the $3.49 price," she explained.



Georgia law doesn’t allow deceptive advertising of fuel prices. The total cost per gallon including tax must appear on a sign and it’s a misdemeanor to charge more than the price advertised.

Mackenzie says after alerting the station attendant, she was redirected to the general manager.

"He expressed to me that he was not aware of the price being $3.69 a gallon at the pump and that he would call corporate immediately," she said.



After getting a $15 credit to her Kroger card for the mistake, she says it’s not enough and wants the President and CEO to personally take responsibility.

"I think they should apologize to the entire Warner Robins family and surrounding areas on national television based on the fact that they did price gouge and they knowingly did," she said.