Watch: Aerial view of latest construction progress on I-16 and Spring Street to MLK

Construction zones were temporarily suspended for the holiday, but workers will be back out there starting tomorrow morning

MACON, Ga. — If your Labor Day weekend included traveling, chances are you noticed that Georgia Department of Transportation work zones were quiet…

But that’s all coming to an end with your Tuesday morning commute.

New video of the construction site from Drone13 shows the progress that’s been made since we last checked into area around I-75 and Spring Street.

GDOT suspended interstate construction areas across the region to speed holiday travelers through and they say you’ll see work crews back out on the job starting around 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Remember to watch for workers, slow down when in construction areas, and be aware that a slight delay on your commute is possible.