MACON, Ga. — With its blend of tall buildings, churches, historic homes, and the copper dome at the City Auditorium, Macon's downtown has some striking views.

Usually most pictures from above feature areas around those tall buildings, the local parking decks, or Macon's scenic Coleman Hill.

#Drone13 caught this view from on-high that you don't normally get of downtown.

It was taken in the flat area near the Ocmulgee River around Broadway and Riverside Drive. Enjoy!

