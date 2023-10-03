New affordable housing units may be coming to East Macon

The Macon Housing Authority calls them the 'Coliseum View Apartments'.

MACON, Ga. — Sixty units of affordable housing may be coming to an East Macon site off Coliseum Drive.



They would be built on the site of the old Bibb Mill that burned in March 2022.

Last year, Macon-Bibb County announced plans for a plan to bring a hotel, condos, apartments, restaurants and retail to the area off Coliseum Drive.

In a letter to the Housing Authority, Mayor Lester Miller wrote that their new apartments would complement the county's larger plan.

In fact, the county plans to build a garage to provide parking for Coliseum View.

The Coliseum View project would include both one- and two-bedroom apartments with a community center.

It would be built on 2 acres at Lake City and Clinton streets.