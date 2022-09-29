Affordable tiny homes come to Monroe County

They'll hold a ribbon cutting and open house of the property next Thursday October 6 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. The homes are at 2467 Smith Road in Forsyth.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A new tiny home community has arrived in Monroe County

Commissioner George Emami has worked to build these homes to help bring affordable housing to the county.

The Cottages at Rocky Creek are on Smith Road in Forsyth.

"To my knowledge this is Middle Georgia's first exclusive tiny home community," says Emami

Emami is the realtor on the project, and says the 400-square feet homes come with a covered patio and some luxury amenities.

"We've got luxury vinyl floors, granite countertops, as you can see very customized woodwork," he says.

Emami also says there is a loft and ground level bedrooms.

The property only has two houses built, but Emami expects to build 12 more.

An open house ribbon cutting will be held next Thursday, October 6. Emami says people will have the opportunity to bid on monthly rent.

"We're just gonna let the market tell us what they think they're worth for rent," says Emami.

He says he expects them to rent for about $850 to $900 a month plus a utility fee.

The feedback will help them decide how many more homes to build, and they plan to take names of people that may want the other 10 homes.

If people like what they see, they can also put in an order for a tiny home.

Along with building new affordable homes, Emami hopes to foster community among people

"We hope that it'll draw people together and that they can have a nice little community," he says.

Affordable homes aren't just good for families looking to move to the area, but for nearby businesses that need workers.

"It's been rough, we're running probably about half staff right now," says Colette Pope.

Pope is the store manager at Farmers Home Furniture in Monroe County.

She says the store has been short staffed since September of 2020, but bringing affordable housing could help.

"Hopefully, with more people coming into the county it'll bring in more employees, it'll bring in more customers, so hopefully, it'll be a good thing," says Pope.

He says he hopes this project paints tiny homes in a positive light and sparks a trend for more quality built small homes.

Emami also thanks the other county commissioners and people in the county for their support in this project.